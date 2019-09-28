I promised my father that a sainik will be CM: Uddhav

In what comes as a strong message to BJP, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray said that he had promised his late father Bal Thackeray that a Shiv Sainik would be the chief minister of Maharashtra.

"I had promised Balasaheb that I will make a Shiv Sainik the chief minister of Maharashtra... I vow to fulfill that promise," Uddhav said addressing top Sena leaders, party workers and ticket aspirants. He added that Shiv Sena's saffron should be unfurled at the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha. However, he went on to add that the announcement of the alliance will happen "very soon". In fact, the Shiv Sena is asking for a 50:50 division of seats while it is also projecting Uddhav's son and Yuva Sena president Aditya Thackeray as the next chief minister.

Speaking further, he said if the alliance materialise, his party will not backstab. "We oppose openly," he said. Addressing the meeting at Rang Sharda auditorium at Bandra, he said that wants power in Maharashtra and hence called aspirants from all 288 seats.

"I want to strengthen the party in all places if the alliance happens, the Sena will ensure the victory of allies in the seat they contest. and the allies would support wherever Shiv Sena contests," he added.