If Uddhav is taking time to recover, give charge of Maharashtra CM to Eknath Shinde: Union Minister

The charge of Maharashtra chief minister should be given to state urban development minister and senior Shiv Sainik Eknath Shinde if incumbent Uddhav Thackeray is taking time to recuperate post-surgery, Union minister Raosaheb Danve said on Sunday.

The CM had undergone cervical spine surgery on November 12 and was discharged from hospital on December 2, and he had also missed the winter session of the state legislature between December 22 and 28.

Speaking to reporters at Aurangabad railway station after traveling on board a newly-commissioned Jalna-Pune train service, Danve said Shinde is a capable minister. "I am not trying to create trouble in the Sena. I'm just saying if it is taking time for Uddhav Thackeray to recover, then he should hand over the charge of CM to Shinde," the Union minister of state for railways and BJP Lok Sabha MP said.

Check out latest DH videos here