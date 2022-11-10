Illegal structures around Afzal Khan's tomb demolished in Maharashtra

In a significant development, unauthorised construction and encroachments around the tomb of Afzal Khan in the Pratapgad Fort in Satara district were demolished on Thursday.

The Pratapgad Fort's historical significance comes from the Battle of Pratapgad, which took place on 10 November 1659, between Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Bijapur Adil Shahi Sultanate’s general Afzal Khan.

In the battle, Shivaji Maharaj killed Afzal Khan.

The Satara administration chose to demolish the illegal sturctures on the 363rd anniversary of the battle, celebrated as ‘Shiv Pratap Din’.

According to reports, tight security has been deployed in Pratapgarh, Mahabaleshwar, Wai, Karad, and Satara districts and Section 144 has been enforced in the areas.

Satara Collector Ruchesh Jayavanshi, Superintendent of Police Sameer Sheikh and top officials were present.

The Revenue and Forest department carried out the demolition amid heavy presence of police.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the Home Minister, confirmed the development. “Today is Shiv Pratap Din….it may be mentioned, in 2007, the Bombay High Court ordered the demolition of illegal structures. In 2017, when I was the Chief Minister, the demolition was planned, but some legal issues came up…but now it is being done,” Fadnavis said.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court agreed to hear on Friday a plea challenging the ongoing demolition of alleged unauthorised structures built on government land.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, Justice Hima Kohli and Justice J B Pardiwala took note of the submission.