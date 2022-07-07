IMD issues red alert for Goa, schools shut for two days

IMD issues red alert for Goa, schools shut for two days

The state has witnessed nearly 50 inches of rainfall since the onset of the monsoons this year

DHNS
DHNS, Panaji,
  • Jul 07 2022, 22:35 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2022, 22:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: IANS Photo

In the view of the red alert issued by the Goa unit of the Indian Meteorological Department over heavy rainfall, the state government on Thursday declared a two-day holiday for students of Class I to VIII, according to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

"IMD has issued a red alert, our disaster management team is alert too. People must take required precautions and not move out of homes when not necessary. The government has declared holiday for Classes 1 to 8. There is no holiday for Class 9 onwards as their syllabus needs to be completed," Sawant told reporters here.

The state has witnessed nearly 50 inches of rainfall since the onset of the monsoons this year, even as the disaster management apparatus has been stationed on alert in the wake of heavy rains. Rain water clogged several roadways in Goa, slowing down traffic in major town.

Women and Child Development Minister Vishwajit Rane also announced the closure of anganwadis in wake of IMD's red alert.

"In view of the heavy rainfall warning issued by the IMD, instructions have been given to the Director of Women and Child development to declare a two-day holiday to all anganwadis to ensure safety of children," Rane said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

IMD
Goa
Schools
weather
India News

What's Brewing

New giant dinosaur with T. rex-like arms discovered

New giant dinosaur with T. rex-like arms discovered

Mexico seizes 'historic' half-ton of fentanyl in raid

Mexico seizes 'historic' half-ton of fentanyl in raid

Empowering Indian artisans in a world of fast fashion

Empowering Indian artisans in a world of fast fashion

Saira Banu's 'life is pheeka' without Dilip Kumar

Saira Banu's 'life is pheeka' without Dilip Kumar

Dilip Kumar's father slapped him for acting, book says

Dilip Kumar's father slapped him for acting, book says

'Pawsome' ways to celebrate your dog's birthday

'Pawsome' ways to celebrate your dog's birthday

 