India can be next global manufacturing hub: US Counsel at IACC COVID Crusaders Awards

India can become the next supply chain manufacturing hub, provides it acts right now, said David Ranz, the US Counsel at the American Embassy in Mumbai.

Ranz was speaking to an assorted online audience at the IACC COVID Crusaders Awards 2020.

"India has a once-in-a-generation opportunity to evolve into a supply chain manufacturing hub for the world, especially as foreign investment is leaving China and looking for a new home", said Ranz at the event.

The IACC COVID Crusaders Awards 2020 honoured Indian and American individuals, corporates, NGOs, MSMEs and others, who had devoted themselves to serving humanity at this stage. These included honours for exemplary work by individuals, foundations, NGOs, MSMEs, startups and bureaucrats.

Kader Shaikh, a Gujarat-based businessman, was acknowledged for converting his 30,000 sq feet office into an 85-bed COVID care facility. On the other end, celebrity Chef Vikas Khanna received the honour for the Feed India campaign, which has delivered over 40 million meals so far. The chosen Crusaders included bureaucrats who had done much as well - Iqbal Singh Chahal, Municipal Commissioner, BMC and Sylvester Turner, Mayor of Houston.

The list of awardees included NGOs Akshaya Patra, Goonj and Heifer International, companies like Godrej, Mahindra & Mahindra and Wallis Bank and MSMEs MyLab Discovery Solutions, Perennials and Sutherland LLC and Sevatec Inc.

"The pandemic, which has seen frontline warriors rise to the occasion to save lives, has also inspired all of us to step forward and do our bit for humanity. With their actions, these awardees from India and America, have become examples of purpose and philanthropy too. I hope that IACC will take the lead in opening the philanthropic corridor between India and US to foster better bilateral relations between our two countries", said Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.