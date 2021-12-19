Indian Navy finds wreckage of missing fishing boat Naved-2

Indian Navy finds wreckage of missing boat Naved-2

The Maharashtra government had also informed the Navy of a missing member of the boat's crew

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Dec 19 2021, 22:15 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2021, 22:15 ist
The boat went missing on 26 October and could have become a hazard to navigation. Credit: Twitter/@DefPROMumbai

The Indian Navy has found the wreckage of fishing vessel Naved-2 that went missing off the Ratnagiri coast of Maharashtra. 

Based on a request from the Maharashtra government, the Indian Navy deployed INS Makar, a hydrographic survey ship, on Saturday to search for the missing fishing boat Naved-2 in the Arabian Sea off the Ratnagiri coast. 

The boat went missing on 26 October and could have become a hazard to navigation. 

The Maharashtra government had also informed the Navy of a missing member of the boat's crew. 

“On deployment, the ship, through her specialised sonar equipment, located the wreckage of the boat on the seabed with one half-submerged in mud. After ascertaining the safe depth above the boat wreck, coordinated diving was conducted with marine police, Jaigad and the mortal remains of the missing crew member was also recovered by the ship,” Western Naval Command officials said.

