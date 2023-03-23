Indian Navy holds bilateral maritime exercise with UK’s Royal Navy

The Indian Navy and the UK's Royal Navy undertook multiple maritime drills to enhance interoperability and imbibe best practices under the annual Konkan 2023 drills held between March 20 and 22 off the Konkan coast.

The Konkan 2023 saw the participation of INS Trishul, a guided missile frigate, and HMS Lancaster, a Type 23 guided missile frigate.

The exercises covered all domains of maritime operations, air, surface and sub-surface, and included gunnery shoots on surface inflatable target 'Killer Tomato', helicopter operations, anti-air and anti-submarine warfare drills, Visit Board Search and Seizure (VBSS), ship manoeuvres and exchange of personnel.

"The exercise yielded excellent training value to personnel of both navies. A high level of professionalism and enthusiasm was also evident during its conduct," an Indian Navy statement said.

The focus personnel exhibited on op-readiness, enhancing interoperability and improving the ability to conduct joint operations will go a long way in bolstering the combined efforts of the Indian Navy and Royal Navy to strengthen maritime security and uphold a rules-based order in the region.