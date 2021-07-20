Indian Navy declares 'No fly zone' near Mumbai premises

Indian Navy to neutralise drones near its Mumbai installation

All individuals/civil agencies are prohibited from flying any aerial drones within these zones for any reason

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • Jul 20 2021, 18:26 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2021, 18:26 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

The Indian Navy has decided to neutralise drones in an area of 3 km from the perimeter of Indian Navy installations in Mumbai, designating it as a "No Fly Zone". 

All individuals/civil agencies are prohibited from flying any aerial drones within these zones for any reason, the Indian Navy said.

Utilisation of drones is governed by guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs which are amended from time to time. Approval from the Director General Civil Aviation (DGCA) is to be obtained through the Digi Sky website (www.dgca.nic.in), and a copy of the approval letter is to be submitted to Headquarters, Western Naval Command at least a week before a scheduled flying operation.

"The Indian Navy reserves the right to confiscate or destroy any aerial drones or Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) found flying within these areas without prior approval. Operators found violating these guidelines will be liable for prosecution under the relevant provisions of law," an Indian Navy spokesperson said.

