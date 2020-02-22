India's robust health surveillance stalled coronavirus: Harsh Vardhan

India’s robust health surveillance system has been able to stall coronavirus from entering the country, said Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Saturday.

Similarly, ebola, nipah virus, swine flu were also resisted by qualified health professionals of the country in the past, he further said, at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Academic and Administrative Building of the International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS) in Mumbai.

Dr Harsh Vardhan said, India is in a position to fulfill the WHO goal of 'Health For All' and form a health-care model that can be emulated by other countries.

Besides, the population to doctor ratio in the country will also be as per WHO standards. Speaking about the achievements in the health sector, Dr. Harsh Vardhan reiterated that number of medical and PG seats has been significantly increased; number of AIIMS has gone up from 6 to 22; Ayushman Bharat has been started, tertiary healthcare, health and wellness centers and preventive healthcare centers have also been setup.

“Not a single woman should die of pregnancy and no child should go without vaccines. I am pursing these goals passionately”, he said.

Besides eradication of TB and kala-azar, zero diarrhea deaths, control and elimination of malaria deaths are also important goals of the Government.

Speaking about IIPS, Health Minister said, this prestigious institute’s name often appears in health surveys and that researchers and students passing out of this academic institution hardly remain unemployed, rather many of them work for UN and other reputed organizations.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan said, country can reap rich dividends from these bright minds and urged them to give something concrete to the country as per needs. Having stated that many milestones has been achieved in the health sector under the leadership of PM Modi who wants to deliver a New India by 2022, he also said, the last mile is yet to be reached. Dr. Harsh Vardhan urged the researchers and bright young minds of the institution to come up with innovative, out-of-box ideas to resolve the unresolved issues in healthcare sector.