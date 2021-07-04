Interview affected by Covid-19 outbreak, MPSC aspirant kills self

Interview affected by Covid, MPSC aspirant kills self

As per the police, he hung himself due to depression as the final interview of the Maharashtra civil services exam had not taken place

PTI
PTI, Pune,
  • Jul 04 2021, 15:28 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2021, 15:38 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 24-year-old MPSC aspirant allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Pune's Hadapsar area reportedly out of depression as the final interview of the Maharashtra civil services exam had not taken place due to the Covid-19 outbreak, police said on Sunday.

Swapnil Lonkar, a civil engineering diploma holder, had cleared the 2019 Maharashtra Public Service Commission preliminary and main exams, and was waiting for the final interview to take place. He had cleared the 2020 preliminary exam as well, an official from Hadapsar police station said.

"He hanged himself on June 30 in his home. He left behind a suicide note which stated that a sense of negativity was creeping in as the interview was not being held and he was in danger of missing the age cut. He also stated he was depressed and that his family had a lot of expectations from him," Senior Inspector Balkrushna Kadam said. 

Maharashtra
MPSC
Pune
Suicide
Covid-19
Coronavirus

