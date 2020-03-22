Janta curfew extended in Goa till March 25 amid COVID-19 fears: Chief Minister's Office

The Goa government on Sunday extended Janta curfew in the state till March 25 in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement, the chief minister's office said a detailed circular on this decision would be issued by the general administration department later in the evening.

Essential services would remain out of the lockdown.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant thanked people for the overwhelming response to the voluntary curfew call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in order to break the spread cycle of the virus.