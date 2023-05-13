JD(S) votes got transferred to Cong, Karnataka results won't have impact in Maharashtra: Fadnavis

K'taka results won't impact Maharashtra: Fadnavis

  May 13 2023
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said the Congress won in Karnataka because some votes of the Janata Dal (Secular) got transferred to it, and the results would not have any repercussions in Maharashtra or elsewhere.

Congress was headed for a comfortable majority in the BJP-ruled Karnataka as vote counting was on. "Karnataka election results will not have any impact nationally or in Maharashtra. The Modi government will come (to power again) nationally and the BJP-Shiv Sena in Maharashtra," Fadnavis told reporters here. Assembly elections are due in Maharashtra next year.

The Janata Dal (Secular) lost a five per cent vote share compared to 2018, and these votes got transferred to Congress which is why it won this time in the neighbouring state, the BJP leader further said.

The BJP's vote share did not decrease, he added. "Some parties" think that they have won the country but there is a difference between Assembly elections and Lok Sabha elections, Fadnavis said. Those who win Uttar Pradesh win national elections and the BJP has won a landslide victory in Uttar Pradesh municipal elections on Saturday, he added. On NCP chief Sharad Pawar's statement that people have rejected Narendra Modi, Fadnavis said Pawar's own party did not get even one per cent of votes in Karnataka.

 

