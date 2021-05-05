Jolt to Maharashtra govt as Supreme Court strikes down Maratha reservation

Rattled by the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the reservation to the Maratha community in Maharashtra, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government had decided to approach the National Commission for Backward Classes and asserted that the lawful fight for reservation will continue.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray urged President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene. “In a way, the Supreme Court order indicates that the state has no right to provide quota but it is the right of the Central government and the President… It is my sincere request to the Prime Minister and the President to take an early decision on the Maratha reservation. In the past, the Centre has swung into action and took prompt actions in the Shah Bano case, the Atrocities Act, and cancellation of Article 370 by amending the Constitution of India. The Centre needs to show a similar urgency in case of Maratha quota,” Thackeray, the Shiv Sena President, said.

Even as Thackeray pacified the Maratha community and the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress leaders went into a series of huddles, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis lashed out at the MVA dispensation for lack of coordination. “The Supreme Court turned down the law because of the MVA government,” he said.

State BJP President Chandrakant Patil said, “It was the Fadnavis government which had appointed the Backward Class Commission, got its report and law approved in the state legislature and then convinced the High Court, which upheld the law. However, the MVA government could not ensure that law would be upheld in the Supreme Court.”

However, all the political parties in Maharashtra described the Supreme Court verdict as “unfortunate”. “The Supreme Court verdict is unexpected and disappointing,” said Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar of the NCP.

Senior Congress leader and Public Works Department Minister Ashok Chavan, who steered a committee on the Maratha reservation, said that it is the same law that was passed when Fadnavis was the Chief Minister. “The law was passed unanimously in the Maharashtra Legislature,” he said, pointing out that the MVA government continued with the same set of lawyers as the previous BJP-led government.

The Maratha community, its organisations, politicians, and community leaders like Chhatrapati Udyanraje Bhosale and Sambhaji Chhatrapati – the descendants of legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj – have been demanding reservation.

Thackeray further pointed out that Sambhaji Chhatrapati has been demanding a meeting with the Prime Minister. "Why did he not get the appointment? This question is asked as providing quota to the Maratha community is a decision to be taken by the Prime Minister.”

Meanwhile, Sambhaji Chhatrapati said, “The Supreme Court’s decision on Maratha reservation is unfortunate for the community. It is the duty of the government at both State and Centre to find a path forward, which will ensure Maratha reservation is granted in an uncontested manner. Our demand is non-negotiable.”