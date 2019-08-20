Khayyam laid to rest

Master of melodies Khayyam was laid to rest with full state honours on Tuesday.

Khayyam, 92, passed away at a hospital here on Monday night, leaving behind several memorable scores, including that of Umrao Jaan, Kabhi Kabhi, Noorie, Thodisi Bewafaai and Bazaar.

He is survived by wife Jagjit Kaur, a singer. His son Pradeep passed away a few years ago.

Lyricists and writers Gulzar and Javed Akhtar, actor-filmmaker Sanjay Khan, singers Talat Aziz, Sonu Nigam and Alka Yagnik were among those who paid their tributes to the legendary composer.

His mortal remains were buried at the Four Bungalows Kabrasthan.

Earlier, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation to pay tributes to Khayyam.

"A legendary music composer, his music brought joy to millions," Kovind said.

Modi said that the country will remain grateful to him for giving some of the memorable compositions. "He will also be remembered for his humanitarian gestures to support upcoming artists," he added.

In his message, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "We lost a legendary music director, composer. Kabhi-Kabhie, Umrao Jaan will keep his memories alive forever."

Melody queen Lata Mangeshkar shared her memories of Khayyam and said that he considered her as his younger sister. "He was an excellent music composer and a great human being," she said, adding that his music touched people's hearts.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, "A legend in music .. a soft-spoken amiable soul..one that contributed to several films and some of the more important ones of mine .. passes away .. Khayyam sahib .. for all the memorable music he conducted and produced .. prayers condolences.”

Writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar said he has given many all-time great songs but to make him immortal only one was enough — "voh subah kabhi to aayehi".