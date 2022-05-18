Somaiya's wife files defamation complaint against Raut

Kirit Somaiya's wife files defamation complaint against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Medha Somaiya said the allegations made by Raut last month were baseless and completely defamatory in nature

PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 18 2022, 15:46 ist
  • updated: May 18 2022, 15:46 ist
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. Credit: PTI Photo

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's wife Medha Somaiya filed a criminal defamation complaint against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in a court here on Wednesday following his allegations of the Somaiya's being involved in a “Rs 100 crore toilet scam.”

In her complaint filed before the Sewri metropolitan magistrate's court, Medha Somaiya said the allegations made by Raut last month were baseless and completely defamatory in nature.

The former BJP MP's wife said she was shocked to see news reports, between April 15 and 16 this year, of Raut accusing her and her husband of being involved in a scam worth Rs 100 crore over the construction and maintenance of some public toilets under the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation's jurisdiction.

“The statements made by the accused to the media are per se defamatory. The statements have been made to malign my character in the eyes of the general public,” she said in the complaint. Medha Somaiya urged the court to issue a process or a notice to Raut and begin proceedings against him on the charges of defamation, as defined under sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code.

