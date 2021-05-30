Kolhapur model to safeguard children from third Covid-19 wave?

With a forecasted third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic expected to affect children disproportionately, teachers have been taken on board to spread awareness in the city of Kolhapur in Maharashtra.

The ‘Corona: Children Awareness Programme’ initiated by Maharashtra Minister of State for Home and Information Technology Satej Patil, who is the Guardian Minister of Kolhapur district, was rolled out on Sunday.

The programme – brainchild of Jayant Asgaonkar, an MLC – covers students from nursery to Class 12.

Patil now wants the ‘Kolhapur model’ to be replicated in the state and has initiated meetings with the state’s School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad.

“We will first have teachers and professors on board to raise awareness about the potential risk among students and their parents. The drive will inform the students on various aspects including precautionary measures, the potential risks of the third wave and the steps to be taken for testing and treatment if infected,” said Patil.

Separate guidelines are being prepared under the guidance of a district task force of doctors.

Asgaonkar shared the concept with Patil early last week, the Minister announced that it will be rolled out immediately from Sunday.

“The potential third wave which may hit Maharashtra and other states in August-September is likely to affect children more as predicted by the experts from the health sector. The awareness among the school-going children who were largely unaffected so far is crucial to reduce the impact,” he said.

According to Patil, by using the technology which they have been using for their online learning for more than a year, the drive will be implemented more effectively. “The online awareness drive will also help us to avoid gathering of the students, teachers and their parents at one place,” said Patil.

“We want it to be implemented in other districts with participation from doctors, counsellors, locally elected representatives and education department officials along with teachers. I believe this will be helpful in reducing the impact of the third wave and promote scientific temper among the people of Kolhapur and Maharashtra” said Patil.

So far, children are not covered under the vaccination programme making them vulnerable. The awareness campaign will tell them about the dos and don'ts among other things.