Lakhs expected in commemoration of Shivaji's coronation

At least 4 lakh people are expected to converge at the historic Raigad Fort this week to attend the commemoration of the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the legendary Maratha warrior.

Shivaji was coronated on 6 June 1674 at the Raigad Fort, where he laid the foundation of "Hindavi Swarajya".

During Raigad Shivrajyabhishek-2019 a series of events have been planned on June 5 and 6 at the Raigad Fort in Mahad in the neighbouring Raigad district, nearly 170 kms from downtown Mumbai.

"The World Environment Day falls on June 5 and the anniversary of Maharaj's coronation on June 6. We are clubbing various issues forts and its conservation, heritage, history, environment and so on," said Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, a president-nominated Rajya Sabha MP, who is the chairman of Raigad Development Authority (RDA).

"Englishman Henry Oxenden was present at the coronation of Shivaji Maharaj. This year we are going to have diplomats from five countries. It is a unique effort," said Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, who belongs to the Kolhapur royal family and a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

According to him, diplomats from China, Poland, Greece, Bulgaria and Tunisia will be attending the event on Thursday.

From Wednesday, people will start converging around the fort and after the ascent, there would be a puja in presence of sarpanchs and villagers of 21 villages around the fort.

There would be a display of martial arts of the Shivaji era and an exhibition on Raigad fort. Besides, there would be a presentation of works being undertaken by RDA, followed by cultural events.

On Thursday, there would be flag hoisting followed by the arrival of 'palkhi' of Shivaji Maharaj. Thereafter, Yuvraj Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati and Yuvraj Kumar Shahajiraje Chhatrapati will be welcomed, followed by 'abhishek' of Shivaji Maharaj.

In Maharashtra's coastal Konkan belt, the Raigad fort is a major attraction.

Spread over 1,300 acres, it is the biggest fort complex in India in terms of area and has one of the most unique topography. The fort rises about 820 metres above the sea level and goes up to nearly 1,356 metres.

The fort comes under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).