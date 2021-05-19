Leopard cub united with mother in Maharashtra village

In a heart-warming rescue operation, Wildlife SOS and the Maharashtra Forest Department reunited a 25-day-old leopard cub with its mother.

The cub was found stranded in a sugarcane field in Vadgaon Anand village, located in the Junnar division of Pune district.

Last week, farmers in Vadgaon Anand village, located in Junnar division of Pune district, were out harvesting their sugarcane crops, when they heard mewling sounds coming from the field.

On taking a closer look, they were stunned to find a baby leopard in their midst.

Local communities residing in Junnar district have been trained in preliminary rescue protocols as human-leopard interaction is very high in this area. Taking quick action, the farmers immediately alerted members of the rescue team, trained by the MFD and Wildlife SOS.

Soon after, two rescue units from Wildlife SOS and MFD rushed to the location with the necessary equipment and medical kits to examine the cub.

The on-site examination of leopard cubs is conducted to ascertain their age and whether or not they are wounded or suffering from any infection or showing signs of dehydration.

The cub was identified as a female, estimated to be about 25-day-old. On being deemed healthy and fit for release by Wildlife SOS, wildlife veterinary officer, Dr.Nikhil Bangar, the cub was placed in a safe-box so she could be reunited with her mother.

Dr. Nikhil Bangar, Wildlife Veterinary Officer, Wildlife SOS, said, “We installed camera traps to document the happy reunion. The mother leopard slowly approached the field around, after being drawn out by her cub’s distinct scent and vocalisation. She was quick to tip the safe-box over and she carefully picked up the cub so they could relocate to a safer location.

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, said, “ Leopard cubs stay with their mothers until they are two years old, learning the necessary skills of survival all the while exploring their natural habitat and honing their senses. For this young cub, the separation from its mother could have easily meant death or a life in captivity. To avoid situations like that, we undertake every effort to make such rescue and reunion operations possible as a successful reunion also means lesser instances of human-leopard conflict!"

Yogesh Ghodake, Range Forest Officer, Otur, said, “Such incidents are quite common for villagers residing near the scrub forests of Maharashtra, which is the natural habitat of a large population of leopards.”