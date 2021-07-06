Lieutenant General Madhuri Kanitkar appointed Vice Chancellor of MUHS

Lieutenant General Dr Madhuri Kanitkar has been appointed the Vice Chancellor of Nashik-based Maharashtra University of Health Sciences.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who is the Chancellor of Universities in the State, made the appointment on Tuesday.

Kanitkar, PVSM, AVSM who is serving as the Deputy Chief Integrated Defence Staff in the Ministry of Defence has been appointed as the Vice Chancellor for a term of 5 years or till attaining the age of 65 years whichever is earlier, from the date she assumes the office of the Vice Chancellor.

Kanitkar, born on 15 October 1960, in Dharwad, obtained her MBBS from the Armed Forces Medical College, Pune standing first in the University.

She passed MD Pediatrics and also obtained DNB Pediatrics. Kanitkar served as Dean of AFMS from January 2017 to May 2019. She has a total experience of 22 years in teaching and research. She was presented the Best Teacher Award by MUHS in the year 2008.

Kanitkar succeeds Dr Deelip Mhaisekar whose term ended on February 10, 2021.

Vice Chancellor of the Savitribai Phule Pune University, Dr Nitin Karmalkar was holding the additional charge of the post of Vice Chancellor.

The Governor had constituted a selection committee under the chairmanship of Justice Kalpesh Jhaveri (Retd), former Chief Justice of Odisha High Court to recommend to him a panel of names suitable for appointment of the Vice Chancellor.

Prof. Randeep Guleria, Director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Saurabh Vijay, Secretary, Medical Education and Drugs Department were members of the Committee.

Her husband, Lieutenant General Rajeev Kanitkar, is a retired General Officer and last served as the Quartermaster General of the Indian Army. They are the first couple in the Indian Armed Forces to achieve the three-star rank.

Kanitkar would retire from the Armed Forces on 15 October.