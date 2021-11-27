Lion safaris should be minimal in Gir; reduce human-animal interaction: Gujarat HC

The Gujarat High Court has raised concerns over tourists thronging the Gir forest for lion safaris and opined that the Asiatic lions should be allowed to live in peace and interactions between humans and big cats should be reduced in the interest of both.

The division bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and Niral R Mehta asked the government to frame a policy in this matter after studying measures adopted by other countries in this regard.

While hearing a PIL filed by an NGO opposing the proposed tourism zone in Girnar sanctuary of Gujarat, Justice Pardiwala observed that safari activities in Gir sanctuary should be minimal and the government should come out with a policy to reduce interactions between humans and animals.

"What do you get out of it? Let them live in peace," he said.

Justice Pardiwala further said he personally believed that humans should not meddle in the animal kingdom.

"Let the lions and lionesses live in peace, why do you harass them? If anyone wants to have a look, they can go to the zoo. Don't meddle with nature," he said, adding that too much meddling will force lions to walk into towns.

Citing a recent report of a lion being lured with a live cow for a show, Justice Mehta said over a period, such shows will reduce the hunting skills of big cats, and they will then pose a big problem to humans.

The government submitted that the lions used in safaris were essentially caged animals, who have already lost their hunting skills.

The matter was kept for further hearing on December 3.

