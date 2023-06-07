Local train services on Harbour Line delayed after fire near tracks in Navi Mumbai

Local train services on the Central Railway's Harbour Line were disrupted due to a fire near tracks between Juinagar and Nerul stations in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday morning, officials said.

According to some commuters, the trains on the corridor were running late by 30 to 45 minutes, resulting in the crowds swelling on trains and at stations during the morning rush time.

Central Railway's chief public relations officer Dr Shivraj Manaspure told PTI that the train services were disrupted after the grass caught fire near tracks between Juinagar and Nerul stations.

He said they had to shut the power supply of overhead wires from 7.30 am to 7.50 am as the fire was close to stabling lines, where the trains remain parked, and as a result the train operations on the Harbour Line were affected.

The trains were running late by at least 15 to 20 minutes, but the situation was slowly coming back to normal, the official said.

The Harbour corridor of the Central Railway connects south Mumbai with the western suburbs and Navi Mumbai. Around 8 to 10 lakh commuters travel on the corridor every day.