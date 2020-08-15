Made-in-home plane makes successful flights

An aircraft made on the terrace by a Mumbai-based pilot Captain Amol Yadav has made successful flights. Yadav (45), who had been working on the plane for two decades, made the announcement on Independence Day. He was a deputy chief pilot of Jet Airways.

In February 2016, during the Make in India summit, he first displayed the aircraft. Thereafter, he had secured the necessary permissions from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to fly the airplane.

"We have carried out the necessary tests which have been successful," said Capt Yadav about the tests conducted in Dhule. "Various tests were conducted like whether it can move in a straight line, slow speed taxi, high-speed taxi, whether it can turn, whether the braking system is okay or not and above all whether it can take off, land and fly....we have passed in all these aspects," he said.

He said that in the second phase, the plane will make circuits and fly between two airports. "It has been a long journey...we have the necessary permissions and insurance but finance is a bit of an issue," he said. He has appealed to the Centre and state government for necessary help.

The six-seater aircraft has been made in his Charkop residence and terrace which is attached to his three-BHK flat and is spread over 1,600 sq ft. Yadav was inspired to try his hand at assembling planes after he saw flying enthusiasts in the US purchasing phased-out planes and turning them into customised six or 12-seater flying machines.

The prototype can reach heights of up to 13,000 feet at 1,500 feet per hour. It can cover a distance of 2,000 kilometres at a top speed of 185 nautical miles per hour. It is built to carry a weight of 1,450 kg and could seat five to six people.

In the past, he had briefed about his plane to several dignitaries including President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.