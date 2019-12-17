Maha Assembly adjourned amid din over farmers' aid

The Maharashtra Assembly was adjourned for the day on Tuesday after ruckus over the issue of financial assistance to farmers hit by untimely rains.

The House witnessed unruly scenes as members of the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena indulged in a scuffle and charged at each other over the issue.

The BJP MLAs marched to the Assembly in the morning with flex boards carrying a report published earlier in the Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana', demanding Rs 25,000 per hectare assistance for farmers hit by unseasonal rains.

After the day's proceedings began, the BJP members rushed to the well of the House and shouted slogans, seeking implementation of the Sena's previous demand.

Some Sena MLAs also came there and tried to snatch the flex boards from BJP members, leading to a ruckus in the House.

Speaker Nana Patole then adjourned the House for 30 minutes.

When the House reassembled, the noisy protests continued following which the speaker adjourned the House for the day.