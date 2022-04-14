Maha govt won't allow anyone to vitiate state's atmosphere: Walse Patil on MNS chief's loudspeaker remark

Attacking MNS chief Raj Thackeray for giving an ultimatum to remove loudspeakers from mosques, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Thursday said the government has taken a "serious" view of it and it will not let anyone vitiate the atmosphere in the state.

Walse Patil's comment came a day after NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar slammed Thackeray for raking up the issue and said the state government will "think seriously" over the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief giving an ultimatum to it on removing loudspeakers from mosques by May 3. "The government has taken it seriously. The police are prepared for the upcoming festivals, including Hanuman Jayanti. We will not allow anyone to vitiate the atmosphere in this state," the minister told reporters.

Walse Patil said a court decision is being referred to (by the MNS and BJP) while making the demand for removal of loudspeakers from mosques. "The court decision being referred to says nobody should use loudspeakers from 10 pm to 6 am at higher volume. The decibel levels have been decided. "Hence, the court has not given any decision on removing loudspeakers on temples or mosques or other places which were installed with permission," he added.

Walse Patil also dismissed BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis's criticism of Pawar over his stand on various issues, and the allegation that the NCP indulged in appeasement politics and polarising the society on communal lines. The minister said the NCP takes along people belonging to all castes and following all the religions. "People have known for years Pawar saheb's stances (on different issues) in politics and social life. Hence, I don't think tweeting in this manner will benefit (the BJP)," he added.

Walse Patil also said that the position of the NCP, Congress, BJP and other parties on Article 370 is "clear". However, he did not elaborate further. Attacking Pawar, Fadnavis recalled that the veteran leader had said Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (arrested by the ED in connection with a money laundering case) was being linked to fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim because he was a Muslim.

Hitting back, Walse Patil said the BJP was "deliberately" linking Malik to Dawood was "nothing new". "There was no dealing or link (of Malik) with Dawood. But deliberately he (Malik) was linked to Dawood. Earlier, the BJP had linked Pawar saheb to Dawood. I can't see any substance in it," he added. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had on Wednesday claimed a "relief scam" after the Bombay High Court gave an order granting interim protection from arrest to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya in a cheating case related to alleged misappropriation of funds collected to save decommissioned warship INS Vikrant from being scrapped.

Asked about it, Walse Patil seconded Raut and added it is a "matter of surprise". "This is a matter of surprise. If people from a certain party are getting relief…such cases are before us. So, one may start getting doubts in mind and there is nothing wrong in it," he added.

