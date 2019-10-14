Maha: Local Sena leaders oppose name change for Ulhasna

The Kalyan unit of the Shiv Sena will oppose any plan of the Maharashtra government to rename Ulhasnagar township in Thane district as "Sindhu Nagar", a local leader said on Sunday.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had reportedly said at a rally in Ulhasnagar a couple of days ago that a metro line being built till Kalyan would be extended to Ulhasnagar and the metro station would be called Sindhu Nagar.

Ulhasnagar, a major hub of small industrial and business units, has a large Sindhi population and there have been demands earlier to name the township as Sindhu Nagar.

The town gets its name from Ulhas river, a westward flowing perennial water body which originates in the Sahyadri hill ranges of Ulhas valley near Udhewadi in Mawal taluka in Pune district.

President of the Sena's Kalyan unit, Gopal Langde, said his party will oppose the proposed name change and wanted its ally BJP to clarify.

Kumar Ailani is the BJP's candidate for the Ulhasnagar seat.