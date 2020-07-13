Maha: 38-year-old policeman dies of Covid-19 in Palghar

Maharashtra: 38-year-old policeman dies of Covid-19 in Palghar

PTI
PTI, Palghar,
  • Jul 13 2020, 14:45 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2020, 15:28 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

A 38-year-old policeman died of Covid-19 in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Monday, a police official said.

The deceased, a police naik, was a resident of Murbad taluka in neighbouring Thane district. He was attached to the Valiv police station at Vasai in Palghar.

After he tested positive for coronavirus, he was admitted to a hospital where he was undergoing treatment.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

He was on ventilator support since the last two-three days and died on Monday, Palghar police spokesperson Sachin Navadkar said.

District Collector Dr Kailas Shinde in a message condoled the death of the policeman.

Navadkar said 135 personnel in the district have so far tested positive for coronavirus and two of them have died.

Earlier, a 40-year-old hawaldar died of coronavirus here last month.

Till now, 130 police personnel have been discharged after recovery while 30 are currently undergoing treatment in hospitals, the spokesperson said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Palghar
Policeman
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Covid deaths
Maharashtra

What's Brewing

Need prudent Oppn response to Modi’s China policy

Need prudent Oppn response to Modi’s China policy

Melting Alps reveal old Indian newspapers from 1966

Melting Alps reveal old Indian newspapers from 1966

Dengue prevention efforts stifled by Covid-19 pandemic

Dengue prevention efforts stifled by Covid-19 pandemic

WI vs England series: 5 key things about the first Test

WI vs England series: 5 key things about the first Test

Lebanon Crisis: Bartering child’s dress for food

Lebanon Crisis: Bartering child’s dress for food

DH Podcast | The Lead: Amish on his new book Suheldev

DH Podcast | The Lead: Amish on his new book Suheldev

Care home residents recreate posters of famous albums

Care home residents recreate posters of famous albums

China's lust for water

China's lust for water

BCG vaccination can reduce Covid-19 incidence: Study

BCG vaccination can reduce Covid-19 incidence: Study

Bachchans testing Covid-19 +ve an alarm bell for India?

Bachchans testing Covid-19 +ve an alarm bell for India?

 