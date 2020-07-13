Maharashtra: 38-year-old policeman dies of Covid-19 in Palghar

A 38-year-old policeman died of Covid-19 in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Monday, a police official said.
The deceased, a police naik, was a resident of Murbad taluka in neighbouring Thane district. He was attached to the Valiv police station at Vasai in Palghar.
After he tested positive for coronavirus, he was admitted to a hospital where he was undergoing treatment.
He was on ventilator support since the last two-three days and died on Monday, Palghar police spokesperson Sachin Navadkar said.
District Collector Dr Kailas Shinde in a message condoled the death of the policeman.
Navadkar said 135 personnel in the district have so far tested positive for coronavirus and two of them have died.
Earlier, a 40-year-old hawaldar died of coronavirus here last month.
Till now, 130 police personnel have been discharged after recovery while 30 are currently undergoing treatment in hospitals, the spokesperson said.
