Tractor runs over kids; 1 dead, 3 hurt in Maharashtra

Maharashtra: 7-year-old girl killed, 3 children injured after tractor runs over them

The incident took place on Saturday when a group of children were walking home from their school in Arjunali

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Dec 11 2022, 18:02 ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2022, 18:02 ist
Representative image. Credit: Unsplash Photo

A seven-year-old girl was crushed to death and three other children injured when a speeding tractor ran over them at Shahapur in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday when a group of children were walking home from their school in Arjunali, an official from Shahapur police station said.

A speeding tractor ran over the children, killing Harshala Somnath Vishe on the spot and injuring three other children, he said.

The injured children were admitted to a local hospital for treatment, the official said.

An offence under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act has been registered against the tractor driver who has been detained, he said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates & analysis from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh only on deccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Maharashtra
Road accident

What's Brewing

UK govt defends royals after race row, documentary

UK govt defends royals after race row, documentary

Indian student leads ‘plogging’ missions to clean up UK

Indian student leads ‘plogging’ missions to clean up UK

'Drishyam 2' earns over Rs 200 crore in 23 days

'Drishyam 2' earns over Rs 200 crore in 23 days

'Joker' sequel starts filming, Joaquin's first look out

'Joker' sequel starts filming, Joaquin's first look out

Kolkata film festival to have retrospective on Big B

Kolkata film festival to have retrospective on Big B

100 years of legend Dilip Kumar

100 years of legend Dilip Kumar

NASA's moon capsule to splash down after record voyage

NASA's moon capsule to splash down after record voyage

How views from space have changed the way we view Earth

How views from space have changed the way we view Earth

Manatee relative, 700 new species now facing extinction

Manatee relative, 700 new species now facing extinction

 