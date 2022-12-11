Maharashtra: 7-year-old girl killed, 3 children injured after tractor runs over them

A seven-year-old girl was crushed to death and three other children injured when a speeding tractor ran over them at Shahapur in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.
The incident took place on Saturday when a group of children were walking home from their school in Arjunali, an official from Shahapur police station said.
A speeding tractor ran over the children, killing Harshala Somnath Vishe on the spot and injuring three other children, he said.
The injured children were admitted to a local hospital for treatment, the official said.
An offence under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act has been registered against the tractor driver who has been detained, he said.
