Maharashtra Assembly condemns BBC over Modi documentary

Maharashtra Assembly condemns BBC over its documentary on Gujarat riots

The Opposition was not present in the House when the resolution condemning the documentary was taken up

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Mar 25 2023, 14:56 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2023, 15:03 ist
The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) headquarters in London. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Saturday condemned the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) for its documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots, saying it had tried to malign the country’s judiciary and create a religious divide.

A resolution on this was moved by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Atul Bhatkhalkar and was put to vote by Speaker Rahul Narvekar. The resolution condemned the UK broadcaster for the documentary, saying it had tried to create a religious divide and malign India’s judiciary.

The House passed the resolution by a voice vote. The Opposition was not present in the House when the resolution was taken up.

Also Read | Assam Assembly passes resolution seeking 'strict action' against BBC documentary on Modi

Opposition members had staged a walkout alleging delay in the Speaker’s decision to act against those who had slapped a poster of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with footwear on the legislature premises.

BBC recently sparked controversy and protests in India after it aired a two-part series titled India: The Modi Question, claiming it investigated certain aspects relating to the 2002 Gujarat riots when Modi was the chief minister of the state.

India dismissed it as a “propaganda piece” and said it is designed to push a particular “discredited narrative” and that the continuing colonial mindset is “blatantly visible” in the series.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
BBC
BBC Documentary Row
Maharashtra Assembly
Maharashtra
BJP
Godhra
Gujarat Riots
Narendra Modi

Related videos

What's Brewing

AI-detection tools can discern academic work by ChatGPT

AI-detection tools can discern academic work by ChatGPT

Labelled a phillumenist, no less!

Labelled a phillumenist, no less!

Kerala: Protest over stay on capturing wild elephant

Kerala: Protest over stay on capturing wild elephant

As traffic chokes Goa, minister wants MLAs to be early

As traffic chokes Goa, minister wants MLAs to be early

AI Philosopher – A future breed?

AI Philosopher – A future breed?

India signs pact with Cambodia on tiger translocation

India signs pact with Cambodia on tiger translocation

DH Toon | Time for Rahul Gandhi to play victim?

DH Toon | Time for Rahul Gandhi to play victim?

 