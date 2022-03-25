Maharashtra Assembly gives more time to panel for report on notices against Arnab, Kangana

The Maharashtra Assembly on Friday extended till the last day of the next session time for the privileges committee to submit its report on the notices against journalist Arnab Goswami and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. Privileges committee chairman Deepak Kesarkar moved a proposal to this effect in the Lower House.

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik had filed a privilege notice against Rananut and Republic TV editor-in-chief Goswami on September 7, 2020, for alleged breach of privilege and insult of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and others.

BJP MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar, however, objected to the committee seeking more time to submit the report and wondered whether it wants “to keep the sword dangling” on the persons concerned. “This should be the last extension. You assure us that the report will be submitted in the next session. Or else, giving extension will not suit the reputation of the House,” he said.

Responding, Kesarkar assured that the panel will submit its report before the next session. “A related case was before the Supreme Court. Though the committee has held 11 meetings in one case and three in other, we have to refer some technical issues to the advocate general. Though there is delay due to this, I assure that a decision will be taken in the two cases before the next session,” Kesarkar said.

