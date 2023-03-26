Maharashtra: Bodies of tigress, cub found

Maharashtra: Bodies of tigress, cub found in Chandrapur; dehydration, starvation likely causes of death

The carcass of the 4-month-old cub was found on Friday evening in Dongargaon beat in compartment 163 of Dhaba range

PTI
PTI, Chandrapur,
  • Mar 26 2023, 09:56 ist
  • updated: Mar 26 2023, 09:56 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

The bodies of a tigress and a cub were found in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, with forest officials on Sunday citing dehydration and starvation as possible causes for the death of the cub.

The carcass of the 4-month-old cub was found on Friday evening in Dongargaon beat in compartment 163 of Dhaba range, while a search of the vicinity led to the recovery of the dead body of a tigress on Saturday in compartment 161, an official said.

Also Read: Tigress found dead in buffer zone of Corbett reserve

The site is some 78 kilometres away from the district headquarters, he added. "All the organs of the female cub were intact and, prima facie, it seems it died of dehydration. However, the death of the tigress is under investigation as the body has decomposed," he said.

"Representatives of the animal husbandry department, forest department and the National Tiger Conservation Authority are probing the case and have already completed the panchnama. Organ samples are being sent to the Forensic Sciences Laboratory here," he added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Maharashtra
National Tiger Conservation Authority
Tigress

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 'Democracy in Danger' indeed

DH Toon | 'Democracy in Danger' indeed

Knockout kebabs

Knockout kebabs

STEM education and ‘citizenship skilling’

STEM education and ‘citizenship skilling’

Leagues of disruption

Leagues of disruption

Soil crisis: Yields, dreams turn to dust

Soil crisis: Yields, dreams turn to dust

Try your hand at traditional games at JP Nagar today

Try your hand at traditional games at JP Nagar today

 