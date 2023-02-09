Cong legislator Pradnya Satav claims she was attacked

Maharashtra Cong legislator Pradnya Satav claims she was attacked

'An attack on lady MLC is an attack on Democracy. Fight from front don't be a coward,' said Satav, wife of late Congress leader Rajeev Satav

PTI
PTI,
  • Feb 09 2023, 05:14 ist
  • updated: Feb 09 2023, 05:14 ist
Pradnya Rajeev Satav. Credit: Twitter/@SATAVRAJEEV

Pradnya Rajeev Satav, a Congress Member of Legislative Council (MLC) in Maharashtra, on Wednesday claimed that she was attacked by an unknown person in her native Hingoli district.

“Today I was brutally attacked at Kasbe Dhawanda, gillage Kalamnuri. An unknown person attacked me from behind. It was a serious attempt to injure me and there is a threat to my life,” Satav said in a tweet.

“An attack on lady MLC is an attack on Democracy. Fight from front don't be a coward,” said Satav, wife of late Congress leader Rajeev Satav. Local police officials could not be contacted immediately for further details.

Maharashtra
Congress
India News

