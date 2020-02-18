Maharashtra constable who underwent sex change surgery ties the knot

Police constable Lalit Salve, who underwent sex-change surgery and came to be treated as a male one-and-a-half years ago, tied the knot with a woman on Sunday.

Lalita Salve (32), who became Lalit Salve, is posted in Majalgaon in Beed district of Marathwada region. Lalit got married to Seema, a 22-year-old girl, currently pursuing education in art.

The marriage ceremony held on Sunday was a small and rather private affair with close family and friends in attendance.

"A relative told us about Seema. When we met, to my surprise, she was aware of everything," said Lalit. "Both families had no hesitation," added Seema.

Salve noticed changes in her body about four years ago and underwent medical tests, which confirmed the presence of Y chromosome in her body. While men have X and Y sex chromosomes, women have two X chromosomes.

In 2016, JJ Hospital had suggested gender reassignment surgery. In 2017, he moved the Bombay High Court seeking leave for the sex-change surgery. He was asked to approach the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal.

After she filed the petition in the Bombay High Court, the issue became a matter of debate. "She was female. He/she has developed trans-sexual gender symptom since last two-three years ago. She started attracting towards same female genders as against males due to chromosomal Y status as found into her genes. In absence of due medical care from state or department she/he continued to live under serious mental trauma and under social stigma," she had said in her petition in the Bombay High Court.

The then Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who was also the home, law and judiciary minister, then asked the departments to take a considerate view and he was allowed to undergo surgery.

In 2018, he underwent surgeries in Mumbai's St George Hospital. Later he resumed duties as a policeman.

Lalit, a graduate in literature, had also pointed out that Article 16 of Constitution that deals with "Equality of Opportunity in matters of public Employment".