Maharashtra: Girl who was gang-raped dies

A girl who was gang-raped by four of her friends on her 19th birthday— a couple of months ago— has died in a Mumbai hospital.

The victim was sedated and gang-raped on June 7.

No arrests have been made so far by the Chunabhatti police station which is investigating the case.

The victim's family has refused to accept the body.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) has ordered the police station to submit its detailed investigation report by Saturday.

It has asked the police to register a rape-cum-murder case and extend financial assistance to the victim’s family as per the law.

The family of the victim hails from Aurangabad.

On June 7, the girl was gang-raped in Mumbai but she did not confide or register a case and left for her hometown.

The crime came to light only after she suffered severe pain in the third week of July.

She was rushed to a hospital in Begumpura area of Aurangabad where the doctors suspected it to be a case of rape and summoned the police.

Finally, she revealed the details of the incident, how after cutting a birthday cake, the four friends overpowered and gang-raped her at the home of one of the boys in Chunabhatti.

The Begumpura police registered a ‘zero’ first information report (FIR) on July 30 and transferred to Mumbai.

Her condition became critical and she was shifted to Mumbai, where she passed away on Wednesday night.