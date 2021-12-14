Maha govt condemns blackening of face of MES leader

Maharashtra government condemns incident of blackening of face of MES leader

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Dec 14 2021, 07:45 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2021, 07:45 ist
MES leader Deepak Dalvi. Credit: DH Photo

The Maharashtra government has condemned the incident of blackening of face of MES leader Deepak Dalvi in the Belagavi district of neighbouring Karnataka.

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar of NCP and urban development minister Eknath Shinde of Shiv Sena, who is the minister in-charge looking at issues vis-a-vis Maharashtra-Karnataka boundary dispute, issued statements on Monday night condemning the incident.

Also Read | Kannada activist blackens face of MES president in Belagavi

"It was pre-planned and it is an attack on Marathi-pride," said Pawar, the nephew of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. "The incident will in in fact strengthen the movement of the Marathi people," he added.

Shinde, who is a close aide of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, said that such acts would strengthen the movement of the Marathi people in Belagavi.

