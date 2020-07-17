Maha govt looking at training locals to fill skill gap

Maharashtra government looking at training locals to fill in skill gap due to migration amid Covid-19 pandemic

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 17 2020, 17:50 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2020, 18:46 ist
PTI/File photo

The Maharashtra government is looking at training local workforce as the state is facing a huge challenge of skill gap due to mass migration triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Maharashtra is one of the most industrial states that generated a lot of job opportunities, leading to people migrating from other states.

"Now, the state is facing the biggest challenge of skill gap due to labour force returning to their villages and towns, panicked by the Covid-19 pandemic," Maharashtra Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Nawab Malik said while addressing the CII-Western Region's conference on 'Future of Skill Training.

The minister said the state government looks forward to employing locally available skilled workforce with industry on an urgent basis through portals like 'swayam'.

"We are working out on programmes that can help train local people through digital medium as well as on-hand practical training wherever needed, taking into account social distancing norms," he added.

The state government is also orienting the industrial training institutes (ITIs) towards emergent sectors such as solar energy, drones and electric vehicles for long-term intervention, he said.

Maharashtra is also working on the Maharashtra Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (MAPS)) on the lines of the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) and programmes that can impart special 'agri-based skill training centres' for enabling the rural and tribal youth to reinvent and earn through the traditional skilling interventions, the minister added.

Meanwhile, National Skill Development Corporation CEO and Managing Director Manish Kumar, who was present on the occasion, said the lockdown to curb Covid-19 has made digital medium a necessity.

"Even those who were earlier apprehensive of the online platform are appreciating the efficiency of the digital medium. We have created an e-skill India platform that has 400 courses free of cost. In the past few months, more than 2 lakh people have joined the platform from over 20,000 before the Covid-19 disruptions," he added.

There will be a need for offline training as well and we are working on creating a combination of both online and offline curriculums, he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maharashtra
Coronavirus
COVID-19
skills
Jobs
migration

What's Brewing

After Messi tirade, what now for broken Barcelona?

After Messi tirade, what now for broken Barcelona?

Unfamiliar territory for Indian bridal industry

Unfamiliar territory for Indian bridal industry

'India's lockdown saved $690 mn in health costs'

'India's lockdown saved $690 mn in health costs'

Women in politics: 60 years of milestones

Women in politics: 60 years of milestones

 