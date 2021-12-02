Maharashtra government suspends Param Bir Singh

In a significant development, the Maharashtra government has placed senior and controversial IPS officer Param Bir Singh under suspension.

Singh is an officer of 1988-batch of the Indian Police Service (IPS).

Singh is a former Commissioner of Police of Mumbai and his last posting was Commandant General of Home Guards.

In the past, he had served as Commissioner of Police in Thane, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) and Special Inspector General of Police in the Anti-Terrorism Squad.

Also Read | Param Bir Singh, Vaze planned Antilia bomb scare, says Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik

Earlier this year, Singh had shot off a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray alleging that the then Home Minister and senior NCP leader Anil Deshmukh was indulged in corruption and had fixed Rs 100 crore for now-dismissed Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze to collect per month from various business establishments.

After Singh was shunted out of the Mumbai Police, he took charge of his new posting and went on leave for over 200 days without informing the government.

Meanwhile, Vaze had been arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the twin cases of planting of a gelatine sticks-laden Scorpio near Antilia, the residence of Reliance Industries Ltd chairman Mukesh Ambani and the murder of the SUV owner Mansukh Hiren.

Also Read | Maharashtra probes accused duo Param Bir Singh-Sachin Vaze 'meet'

Deshmukh is under the arrest of Enforcement Directorate (ED) while he is also being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

However, he returned to Mumbai last week and appeared before the police in Mumbai and Thane, and also the Pune-headquartered Crime Investigation Department (CID) - after which the warrants were cancelled.

Singh is also facing a Maharashtra government-appointed Commission of Inquiry headed by Justice (Retd) Kailash Uttamchand Chandiwal, which is probing the allegations against Deshmukh.

Check out the latest videos from DH: