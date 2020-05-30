Maharashtra govt puts in place massive plan for monsoon

With the southwest monsoon around the corner, the Maharashtra government has put in place a comprehensive plan that includes hospitals' bed strength of close to three lakh.

Nearly five lakh PPE kits and 10 lakh N95 masks have been made available.

Along with the reduction in COVID-19 cases, the government is also working on prevention of monsoon-related ailments.

For control of vector-borne diseases like malaria, dengue and chikungunya and water-borne diseases like gastrointestinal infection, jaundice and leptospirosis among others, massive preventive measures are being undertaken across the state, Mumbai, the larger Mumbai metropolitan region and urban centres like Pune, Nashik, Aurangabad and Nagpur.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked all departments and local bodies to gear up for the monsoon in the state, particularly in Mumbai.

"Considering the increasing number of cases in the state, the bed capacity is being increased," a statement from the Public Health Department said.

For Mumbai, Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has held review meetings with officials of Central Railway and Western Railway.

IMD's Deputy Director General of Meteorology has given a briefing to the Maharashtra government.

Preparation in figures:

N95 masks - 9,74,717

PPE kits - 4,78,444

Ventilators - 3,067

Total ICU beds - 8,501

Total isolation beds - 2,78,459