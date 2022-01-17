Maharashtra govt SC to recall order on re-notification of OBC seats

The Maharashtra government on Monday asked the Supreme Court to recall of its order directing the State Election Commission (SEC) to renotify 27 per cent seats reserved for OBC in the local body polls, as general category only.

A bench presided over by Justice A M Khanwilkar agreed to examine the plea on Wednesday.

Senior advocate Shekhar Naphade, representing the state government, asked the bench to hear the state government’s application for recall of the court's order.

On December 15, the Supreme Court ordered the state election commission (SEC) and the state government to convert 27 % reserved seats for OBC into general category, for zila parishad and panchayat samitis, and issue fresh notification.

On December 6, the Supreme Court stayed the Maharashtra government decision to grant 27 per cent reservation for OBCs, which was brought by an ordinance, in the local body elections until further orders. It had said the OBC quota could not have been implemented without setting up a Commission and without collecting data regarding inadequacy of representation local government wise.

A batch of pleas have been filed in the top court challenging the state government’s ordinance to provide 27 per cent reservation for OBCs.

