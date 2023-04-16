Maharashtra proceeds with Shivaji's belongings recovery

Maharashtra govt takes forward its plan to get Shivaji Maharaj’s sword and tiger’s claw

The Jagdamba Talwar (sword) and Bagh Nakh (tiger-claw) are currently at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 16 2023, 14:41 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2023, 14:44 ist
Statue of Shivaji. Credit: DH Photo

In a big initiative, the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis dispensation of Maharashtra has taken the discussions with the  British government ahead to bring Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s famed Jagdamba Talwar (sword) and Bagh Nakh (tiger claw) during the 350th anniversary of the coronation of legendary Maratha warrior. 

The Jagdamba Talwar and Bagh Nakh are currently at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, which is the world's largest museum of applied arts, decorative arts and design, housing a permanent collection of over 2.27 million objects. 

Maharashtra’s Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar met Alan Gemmell, His Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for South Asia & British Deputy High Commissioner for Western India and Imogen Stone,  Deputy Head of Political Affairs at the British High Commission, in Mumbai, on Saturday. 

“The discussion revolved around bringing Jagdamba sword and tiger claws back to India for 350 years of  Shivrajyabhishek …we thank them for their cooperation in this sensitive matter and for understanding our sentiments,” he tweeted. 

“We are making efforts to bring the Jagdamba Talwar and Bagh Nakh of Shivaji Maharashtra,” Mungantiwar said in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Navi Mumbai on Sunday while addressing a huge gathering. 

It was on June 6, 1674, that Shivaji Maharaj was coronated at Raigad Fort. In the Hindu calendar, it was on the 13th day (trayodashi) of the first fortnight of the month of Jyeshtha in the year 1596.

It was from Raigad Fort that Shivaji Maharaj laid the foundation of “Hindavi-swarajya” or self-rule of the Hindu people.

Maharashtra
India News
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

