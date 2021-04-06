Maharashtra govt to keep Remdesivir stocks, prices under check

Maharashtra govt to check Remdesivir stocks, prices

  • Apr 06 2021, 20:08 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2021, 20:08 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Images

Amid an unprecedented jump in Covid-19 cases, the Maharashtra government has launched measures to keep the prices of antiviral medication Remdesivir and its stocks under check and warned against black-marketing.

“We will not allow any artificial shortage to be created,” urban development minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde said during a video conference with divisional commissioners, district collectors and municipal commissioners.

The medical fraternity has also urged the government to ensure stocks of Ramdesivir. 

“Only medicines that work in Covid-19 are steroids and Remdesivir. There is an acute shortage of Remdesivir, possibly due to hoarding and racketeering, especially in Maharashtra. The state government's order to charge only Rs 1,000 per vial is in limbo. It's high time the government steps in,” said Dr Ishwar Gilada, the Secretary General of Organised Medicine Academic Guild (OMAG).

