Maharashtra inks deal with NTPC for solar power park project

Maharashtra's power generation utility has inked a deal with NTPC Ltd to set up a 2,500 MW green power facility in the state.

The weekly Cabinet meeting presided over by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray gave a seal of approval to the solar power project of Maharashtra State Power Generation Co Ltd (MAHAGENCO) and NTPC project.

Work on the Rs 1,727-crore project will start this year, according to the Chief Minister’s Office.

As per the plans, the NTPC or its subsidiary and MAHAGENCO joint venture will have a capital investment 50 per cent each for developing the facility and the Energy Department will be the state nodal agency.

The parks are proposed to be developed under engineering, procurement and commissioning (EPC) contracts in 3 stages on lands owned by the MAHAGENCO, and others belonging to the state, Centre or privately owned properties for the mega-venture.

These projects would create 7,500 jobs during construction and 5,000 during operations, boost local economies, help provide clean and cheap energy to the consumers, reduce greenhouse effects and carbon footprint.

The solar parks of different capacities shall come up in stages at identified locations in Latur, Washim, Yavatmal, Chandrapur, Nashik, Jalgaon, Pune, Beed, Ahmednagar, Solapur, Akola, Dhule and Hingoli.

Watch latest videos by DH here: