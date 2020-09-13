Maharashtra: Jalna official junks Covid-19 compensation messages

The state government is not giving Rs 1.5 lakh as compensation to Covid-19 patients and any message to this effect on social media is fake and must not be believed, Jalna Collector Ravindra Binwade said on Sunday.

He said the state was providing free treatment under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY).

Binwade also refuted rumours that the district would be put under a total lockdown again amid a rise in infection cases.

The Covid-19 count here reached 6,516 after 179 people tested positive on Sunday.

The number of active cases is 1,461 as 4,969 people have been discharged and 166 have succumbed to the infection.