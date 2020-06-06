Maha liquor home delivery: 9.47 lakh opt for services

Maharashtra liquor home delivery: 9.47 lakh opt for service so far

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 06 2020, 00:31 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2020, 00:31 ist

Over 9 lakh people have ordered liquor home across Maharashtra since May 15 in the coronavirus-induced lockdown, Excise Commissioner Kantilal Umap said on Friday.

On Friday itself, 59,498 people got liquor delivered to their homes, of which 34,004 were in Mumbai, he informed.

"Between May 15 and June 5, a total of 9,47,859 people availed home delivery service for liquor. As many as 1,20,547 people applied online for permits and 1,10,763 applications were approved. Offline permits are also available in excise department offices, costing Rs 100 for a year and Rs 1,000 for a lifetime permit," he said.

"We registered 77 cases on June 5, arrested 43 people for liquor trafficking, seizing stock worth Rs 9.6 lakh. Since March 24, when lockdown was announced, 7,225 cases were filed and 3,344 people arrested. We seized 622 vehicles as well as liquor worth rs 18.67 crore," Umap informed. 

Coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Maharashtra
liquor sale

