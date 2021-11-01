Maharashtra logs 809 Covid-19 cases, lowest in over a year; 10 fatalities

In what comes as an encouraging trend, Maharashtra posted its lowest daily deaths in over a year’s time coinciding with Diwali festivities.

During the last 24 hours, Maharashtra recorded 809 cases and 10 deaths taking the progressive total to 66,11,887 cases and 1,40,226 deaths, respectively.

The total active cases have come down to 15,552.

As of now, 1,60,432 people are in home quarantine and 933 in institutional quarantine.

The case fatality rate is 2.12 per cent, while the recovery rate stood at 97.59 per cent, according to the Public Health Department.

On April 20, 2020, the state had recorded a single-digit 9 fatalities in the early days of the pandemic.

Speaking about the Covid-19 situation and vaccination programme, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, during an informal chat with media said, “The pace of vaccination has slowed down. More awareness is necessary to expedite the vaccination drive. A third wave is still unpredictable. All depends on new variants and mutations."

The cumulative number of tests conducted so far in Maharashtra rose to 6,27,52,687 on Monday with 85,476 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the lowest in the recent past, the official said.

In Maharashtra, 15 districts and nine municipal corporations did not report any new Covid-19 cases on Monday. Several districts and municipal corporations logged new cases in a single digit. Mumbai district reported the highest 258 new infections, followed by Ahmednagar with 74 cases.

Among the eight regions in Maharashtra, the Mumbai region reported the highest 428 fresh cases, followed by 187 cases in the Pune region.

For the first time, the Nagpur region did not report any fresh Covid-19 case. Among other regions, the Nashik region reported 132 cases, Kolhapur 28, Latur 18, Aurangabad 10, and Akola one, the official said.

At four, the Mumbai region reported the highest number of fatalities among the eight regions. Pune region and Latur region reported two deaths each due to Covid-19. One fatality each was reported from Nashik and Kolhapur. Aurangabad region, Nagpur region, and Akola region did not report any Covid-19 death in the last 24-hours, the official said.

Mumbai city witnessed 258 new infections. Pune city added 50 cases but no fresh fatality was reported. Among 15,552 active patients in Maharashtra, the Mumbai district has the highest 4,503 active cases, the official said.

Among 64,52,486 recovered patients in Maharashtra, the highest number of recoveries at 11,31,762 is from the Pune district.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 66,11,887, new cases 809, total deaths 1,40,226, fresh deaths: 10, total recoveries 64,52,486, active cases 15,552, total tests conducted 6,27,52,687.

(With PTI inputs)

