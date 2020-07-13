Maharashtra minister appeals Centre to shift Telugu poet Varavara Rao to hospital from prison

A senior Maharashtra minister and NCP leader has urged the Centre to shift revolutionary poet Varavara Rao to a hospital.

State housing minister Dr Jitendra Awhad tweeted after requests from Varavara Rao's family, various human and civil rights organisation and CPI (M).

Also read — CPI (M) seeks medical attention for Telugu poet Varavara Rao

"We are extremely worried about Varvara Rao's health condition. His possession is under the Home Ministry of Central government and not under Maharashtra government. We appeal to the Central government to urgently shift him to a hospital," Dr Awhad tweeted.

He has also tagged state home minister Anil Deshmukh in the tweet.