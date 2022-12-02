Maharashtra ministers to visit Belgaum on December 6

Maharashtra ministers to visit Belgaum on December 6

Initially they were going to travel on December 3, however now they would be going on December 6, which is also the Mahaparinirvan Diwas

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • Dec 02 2022, 21:41 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2022, 21:41 ist
Chandrakant Patil had handled a similar assignment when the BJP-Shiv Sena government was in power from 2014-19. Credit: PTI Photo

Amid the raging Maharashtra-Karnataka boundary dispute, Higher Education Minister Chandrakant Patil and Maharashtra Excise Minister Shambhuraj Desai would be visiting Belagavi (Belgaum) in order to speak to the Marathi-speaking people in the border district. 

While Patil is a senior BJP leader and former state President, Desai is a senior Shiv Sena leader from Shinde-camp. 

Initially they were going to travel on December 3, however now they would be going on December 6, which is also the Mahaparinirvan Diwas, the death anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution. 

Also Read | Karnataka-Maharashtra border row: A tussle between BJP and BJP

“We would be going on 6 December,” said Patil, adding that some organisations urged them to be present on Mahaparinirvan Diwas.

The two ministers have been assigned as the coordinating ministers on the ongoing issue in a meeting led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and attended by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis among others.

Chandrakant Patil had handled a similar assignment when the BJP-Shiv Sena government was in power from 2014-19.

Maharashtra claims 814 villages along the borders in Belgaum, Karwar, Nipani, Bidar in Karnataka and wants them to be included in the state - as a large population in this region speaks Marathi.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Maharashtra
India News
Indian Politics
Karnataka News
Karnataka
Belagavi

What's Brewing

'Jonathan the Tortoise' is now oldest known land animal

'Jonathan the Tortoise' is now oldest known land animal

Pentagon debuts its new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider

Pentagon debuts its new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider

Nora faces flak for holding Indian flag upside down

Nora faces flak for holding Indian flag upside down

US company turns air pollution into fuel

US company turns air pollution into fuel

Flying out of B'luru? Your face will be your ticket, ID

Flying out of B'luru? Your face will be your ticket, ID

 