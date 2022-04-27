Maharashtra News Live: Walse-Patil likens, justifies action against Rana's to Mevani's arrest
Maharashtra News Live: Walse-Patil likens, justifies action against Rana's to Mevani's arrest
updated: Apr 27 2022, 08:22 ist
08:21
"Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey ordered a police officer not to register my FIR. He wants to join Shiv Sena after one and a half months. We will go to the Governor soon and if necessary also to the High Court to discuss this matter," saidBJP leader Kirit Somaiya to ANI.
08:20
Aditya Thackeray meets Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Delhi
Maharashtra Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw here on Tuesday with a request to integrate the services of the Mumbai Suburban Rail Network with the National Common Mobility Card for payments on bus and metro rail in the city. (PTI)
08:05
Mumbai Police Commissioner tweets video of Ranas drinking tea amid 'mistreatment' allegations
Amid allegations by politician-couple Ravi Rana and Navneet Kaur Rana of mistreatment in the police station, Mumbai Police chief Sanjay Pandey broke his silence on Tuesday and tweeted a video of them drinking tea in the Khar police station.
07:28
Maharashtra Home Minister backs action against Rana's by citing Mevani's arrest
MaharashtraHome Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Tuesday cited the arrest of Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani to defend the Mumbai police action against jailed Independent Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana and her MLA-husband Ravi Rana, who have been charged with sedition and promoting enmity over the Hanuman Chalisa row.
He said Mevani, the Independent MLA from Gujarat's Vadgam town, was arrested by the Assam police last week for merely tweeting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Mevani has been booked under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity between groups), 295A (malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 504 (provocation with an intention to break public peace) and under relevant sections of the IT Act.
“Mevani merely tweeted against the Prime Minister, but he was arrested and charged. The Mumbai police have also initiated action against the Rana duo as per their proper understanding of the law,” Walse Patil said.
