Maharashtra: Portion of pandal collapses at event attended by Union minister Giriraj Singh

A portion of a pandal at an event attended by Union minister Giriraj Singh collapsed due to heavy winds in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Wednesday, an official said.
A few women sustained minor injuries in the accident at Shahpur, he said.
The minister, who attended the programme on the occasion of Women’s Day, was on his way out when a portion of the pandal came down due to gusty winds, the official said. Barring one woman who suffered injuries to her eyes and was taken to the Thane civil hospital, others were treated locally, he said.
Nearly 30 temporary stalls set up at the venue were shut over safety concerns, he added.
