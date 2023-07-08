Thane: Protection wall of housing society caves in

Maharashtra: Protection wall of housing society caves in; none injured

The housing society is located in Chandanwadi area.

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Jul 08 2023, 16:51 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2023, 16:51 ist
Representational image. Credit: iStock Photo

The protection wall of a housing society in Thane city of Maharashtra collapsed on Saturday, but nobody was injured in the incident, civic officials said.

The housing society is located in Chandanwadi area, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell Yasin Tadvi said.

"The incident was reported around 2 pm, after which teams of fire brigade personnel and the regional disaster management cell rushed to the spot and cleared the debris. The wall was 25x7 feet," he said.

Due to the collapsed wall, a tree standing next to it tilted. It is now posing a danger, Tadvi added. The area around the fallen wall has been sealed as a precautionary measure, he said.

India News
Maharashtra
Thane

