Maharashtra sees rise in number of working children during Covid years

The Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown that followed over the last two years have deeply affected the education and overall well-being of children in rural as well as urban areas of Maharashtra.

An observation and monitoring exercise carried out by child rights NGO, Child Rights and You (CRY) along with its partner organisations in the grassroots found a large number of children working in agriculture as well as other industries.

CRY has been working in 6 rural districts in Maharashtra - Jalna, Latur, Wardha, Ahmednagar, Nandurbar and Parbhani - on the issues of education and protection for a number of years and the pandemic has set us back significantly.

Within CRY intervention areas in these districts, the number of children who are in child labour or working in agriculture has been observed to have risen since 2020 when the pandemic hit.

The total number has gone from 2556 in 2020 to 3356 in 2021 and is currently 3309 in 2022.

Explaining the reasons behind the rise, Kreeanne Rabadi, Director, CRY (West) said, “Closure of schools, lack of access to internet connectivity and mobile phones for online classes, financially stress of the families with huge job losses as well as the long strike of state run bus services seemed to have affected children’s academic prospects’ in rural areas, thereby forcing them to work in agriculture as well as in family run enterprises. Within CRY intervention areas in Maharashtra, close to 55% children accessed online education because of their linkage with Activity Centres and access to digital learning aids (tablets).”

In cities too, CRY found that a large number of children, despite attending online classes, are opting to work.

In Mumbai’s two intervention areas, CRY found the pandemic and the lockdown to have had a multilayered impact on families that were on the margins in urban centres. All were affected to some degree, some were severely affected in the form of loss of jobs and some with reduced wages. In the initial period of the pandemic, children were without any school. When online classes started, with an acute digital divide, many children lost the opportunity to get connected to online education. Several families did not have adequate gadgets for all children to get connected. Households started running out of data packages, and with no income coming in, many children had to opt out of online education. In many households, children were forced to work as parents lost jobs.